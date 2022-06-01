Wet’suwet’en First Nation election results

On May 30, the Wet’suwet’en First Nation held elections for chief and council and Maureen Luggi has been re-elected as chief for the band by the members.

Maureen Luggi, Sharon Turner and Karen Ogen stood for the chief position The Chief Election Officer for the election, Drew Shaw from One Feather confirmed that Luggi won with 48 votes, where Turner received 34 votes and Ogen received 15 votes.

For council, Tracey Joseph, Heather Nooski, Joseph Paulson, Angellica Tom and Viola Turner were the members who stood in the elections. Tracey Joseph was elected with 67 votes along with Heather Nooski who was also elected to the council with 33 votes. Paulson received 29, Tom received 31 and Turner received 13.