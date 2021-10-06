Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief to plead guilty to criminal charges

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief Na’Moks (also known as John Ridsdale as it appears on court documents) is scheduled to appear in Hazelton Provincial Court on Nov. 4 with the intention of pleading guilty to four criminal charges.

Court documents indicate Ridsdale intends to plead guilty to possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm, trespassing at night and killing or injuring an animal.

The charges stem from a February 2021 incident in which a resident of Hagwilget Village alleged a drunken man she identified as Ridsdale came to her residence and shot her son’s dog.

Ridsdale was arraigned in August following adjournments in June and July and the November plea date was fixed on Sept. 2. in Smithers Provincial Court.

Maximum penalties for the various charges (first offence) are: possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, 10 years; killing or injuring an animal, five years; careless use of a firearm, two years; and trespassing at night, two years.



