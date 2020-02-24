Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs call for end of police patrols

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are calling for the complete removal of police officers still patrolling the Morice West Forest Service Road, following the closure of the police force’s temporary office last week.

“They have shuttered the building itself but we had also asked them to slow down their patrols, if not cease, but that just hasn’t happened,” said Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief Na’moks. “Everything is peaceful. We just can’t see any reason why they would continue to do that.”

On Feb. 21 the RCMP completed the relocation of their base of operations to the Houston Detachment, temporarily closing the Community-Industry Safety Office (CISO) on the service road. An RCMP spokesperson confirmed officers are continuing patrols of the area to ensure the road stays open to the public and Coastal GasLink employees.

The hereditary chiefs are demanding an end to the police presence and the complete withdrawal of Coastal GasLink crews from the area before fruitful nation-to-nation talks can occur between the chiefs and federal and provincial governments.

Na’moks said conversations on those demands were going well with Canada’s Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett and BC RCMP Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Strachan, but came to an abrupt end Friday. The timing coincided with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s call for injunctions to be upheld, ordering the removal of barricades on rail lines across Canada, erected in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline being built through their lands.

“We were teleconferencing with Minister Bennett Friday morning and Strachan in the afternoon. We were making headway but then the Prime Minister held his press conference and we went backwards after that. I don’t think the Prime Minister was fully informed of where our discussions were.”

Na’moks said the hereditary chiefs are trying to reschedule the teleconferencing but says valuable momentum was lost over the weekend.

“You can’t have discussions without trust, and we can’t have discussions while we’re under pressure like this. Let’s have a complete deescalation so we can have a full conversation on where we’re going.”

Black Press has reached out to the RCMP for comment. The police force has previously stated their officers will exit the area once they hold a meeting with the hereditary chiefs and they receive a commitment to keep the service road clear.

This morning Ontario Provincial Police cleared a rail blockade on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, Mohawk leadership told Na’moks this morning they will continue to offer peaceful support to the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs until these three conditions are met.

