WFN launches fundraiser after fire destroys trailer

A mobile trailer home and automobile burned to the ground on Sept. 1 near Broman Lake.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The trailer belonged to John Nooski, a member of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation (WFN). Nooski, along with his wife Marlene Ogen and his brother-in-law Barry Ogen had been living in the trailer. No one was inside it at the time of the early morning fire.

Some people saw the fire and contacted emergency services, said WFN chief Maureen Luggi.

The cause of the fire was not known, as Luggi told Lakes District News.

The financial losses from the blaze include about $86,000 for the trailer and appliances, and around $50,000 for the Ogens’ personal items.

WFN is planning fundraising events for the Ogens and monetary donations are currently being accepted to help them with immediate needs.

Anyone wanting to donate funds can email Shannon Haizimsque at haizimsque@hotmail.com or through Facebook.

