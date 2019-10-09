The silent auction is intended to raise funds for the family whose trailer was destroyed in a fire near Broman Lake on Sept. 1. (Submitted photo)

WFN to hold silent auction fundraiser

The Wet’suwet’en First Nation (WFN) is holding a silent auction as part of a community fundraiser for a family who lost their trailer in a fire.

John Nooski, along with his wife Marlene Ogen and his brother-in-law Barry Ogen had been living in the trailer near Broman Lake but it burned to the ground on Sept. 1. No one was inside it at the time of the early morning fire and there were no reports of injuries. It was not known what caused the blaze.

LOOK BACK: WFN launches fundraiser after fire destroys trailer

The financial losses of the fire included $86,000 for the trailer and appliances, and around $50,000 for the Ogens’ personal items.

The silent auction part of the fundraiser takes place during the week of Oct. 7-11, with the draw happening on Oct. 11 at the WFN community hall, just west of Burns Lake, as Ruby Ogen, who is organizing the event told Lakes District News.

The auction will include art, hunting paraphernalia and household items.

People can buy tickets during the week and check out the items at the community hall.

Donations have been accepted for the family since the fire.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
Mental health impacts job performance of 61% of young adults: study
Next story
Pot price falls 6.4% to $7.37 a gram, legal and illegal prices down: StatCan

Just Posted

Breaking ground for new water plant

A ground breaking ceremony was held on Oct. 3 to mark the… Continue reading

Logging truck down

A logging truck tipped over on Sept. 30, spilling its load of… Continue reading

National Newspapers Week backs media amid ‘fake news’ fears

Amid anxieties that online news is pushing newspapers to extinction, dailies and… Continue reading

Multiplex membership purchases rise in 2019

Membership purchases at the Lakeside Multiplex in Burns Lake have increased since… Continue reading

Fall Festival in Burns Lake

Fall Festival at Wildroots Flowers and Gifts A Fall Festival will take… Continue reading

Conservation officers searching for owners of aggressive dogs behind Victoria deer attack

Deer euthanized after dog attack on Bear Mountain on Friday

Pot price falls 6.4% to $7.37 a gram, legal and illegal prices down: StatCan

Average legal cannabis price dropped to $10.23 per gram

Vancouver Island father who killed daughters to make first court appearance since conviction

Andrew Berry to appear by video to set a sentencing date

Man arrested for allegedly dealing drugs near group of toddlers at SkyTrain station

Drugs found by officers believed to be a mix of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl

B.C. premier confident Surrey MLA can ‘clear the air’ in RCMP investigation

Jinny Sims said Monday she is not prepared to venture a guess on the nature of the investigation

Alleged $20K typo at centre of condo sale lawsuit between B.C. couple, notary

Semi-retired couple has countered lawsuit about overpayment with allegations of negligence

Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

Okanagan Green Party candidate apologizes for Facebook post peddling 9/11 conspiracy

It’s not the first time Robert Mallalieu’s views have got himself into trouble

B.C. university instructor charged with assault, uttering threats, unlawful confinement

Julio Viskovich, 38, is facing the six charges, each stemming from an alleged incident in Kamloops

Most Read