WFN to hold silent auction fundraiser

The silent auction is intended to raise funds for the family whose trailer was destroyed in a fire near Broman Lake on Sept. 1. (Submitted photo)

The Wet’suwet’en First Nation (WFN) is holding a silent auction as part of a community fundraiser for a family who lost their trailer in a fire.

John Nooski, along with his wife Marlene Ogen and his brother-in-law Barry Ogen had been living in the trailer near Broman Lake but it burned to the ground on Sept. 1. No one was inside it at the time of the early morning fire and there were no reports of injuries. It was not known what caused the blaze.

LOOK BACK: WFN launches fundraiser after fire destroys trailer

The financial losses of the fire included $86,000 for the trailer and appliances, and around $50,000 for the Ogens’ personal items.

The silent auction part of the fundraiser takes place during the week of Oct. 7-11, with the draw happening on Oct. 11 at the WFN community hall, just west of Burns Lake, as Ruby Ogen, who is organizing the event told Lakes District News.

The auction will include art, hunting paraphernalia and household items.

People can buy tickets during the week and check out the items at the community hall.

Donations have been accepted for the family since the fire.

Blair McBrideMultimedia reporter

Send Blair an emailLike Lakes District News on Facebook