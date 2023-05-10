What is entertaining in Burns Lake?

Der Rosenkavalier at The Beacon

Richard Strauss’ masterpiece Der Rosenkavalier will be broadcast at The Beacon Theatre, presented in part by the Lakes District Arts Council, on Sunday, May 7th at 1:00 pm sharp. A dream cast assembles for Strauss’s grand Viennese comedy. Soprano Lise Davidsen is the aging Marschallin, opposite mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey as her lover Octavian. Soprano Erin Morley is Sophie, the beautiful younger woman who steals Octavian’s heart. Bass Günther Groissböck returns as the churlish Baron Ochs, and Brian Mulligan is Sophie’s wealthy father, Faninal. Maestro Simone Young takes the Met podium to oversee Robert Carsen’s fin-de-siècle staging. This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe. Tickets will be available at The Beacon Theatre box office starting at 12:30 pm on Sunday.

To learn more about the current Met’s production of Der Rosenkavalier, click on the link below:

https://www.metopera.org/season/in-cinemas/2022-23-season/der-rosenkavalier/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI_IakjqTX_gIVyQytBh3UqgwXEAAYASAAEgIgwPD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

Chamber of Commerce Trade Show 2023

The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce Centenialle Trade Show for 2023 takes place on Friday, May 12 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on Saturday May 13 from 10a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena, and on the arena grounds. For advance information from the Lakes District News, check out this link:

Watch for more information in the Lakes District News. The Arts Council will be presenting local musicians and performers on Friday evening and on Saturday in the arena. LDAC will also have an arts and crafts table for young people. Hope to see you there!