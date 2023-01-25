What was the most popular titles at the Burns Lake Public Lbrary?

The community was on the same page for some particular books on the shelves of the Burns Lake Public Library.

The library’s assistant director Roberta McKenzie said the staff love to make end-of-year guesses as to which were the most popular titles people checked out. Here is the list of 2022’s most popular Burns Lake reading material. See how many of these you’ve read:

Adult Fiction

1) The Brothers Karamazov by Fyodor Dostoyevsky

2) Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

3) When Blood Lies by C. S. Harris

Adult Non-Fiction

1) Waterloo: The History of Four Days, Three Armies and Three Battles by Bernard Cornwell

2) The Boreal Herbal: Wild Food and Medicine Plants of the North by Beverley Gray

3) The Self-Sufficient Life and How to Live It by John Seymour

Local History

1) Burns Lake & District; A History, Formal and Informal by Pat Turkki (which tied for third on the adult non-fiction)

2) Ootsa Lake Odyssey: George and Else Seel – A Pioneer Life on the Headwaters of the Nechako Watershed by Jay Sherwood (which tied for fourth on the adult non-fiction)

3) 70 Years Next to Paradise by Alan Blackwell

Audio Books

1) The Jailhouse Lawyer by James Patterson

2) The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict

3) An Irish Hostage by Charles Todd

Children’s Titles

1) Kate & Pippin by Martin Springett

2) Six by Seuss by Dr. Seuss

3) Dinosaurs Around the World by David Alderton

Junior Fiction Graphic Novels

1) Kitchen Princess (Omnibus 3) by Natsumi Andō

2) Garfield Fat Cat 3-Pack (Volume 11) by Jim Davis

3) Garfield Gets in a Pickle by Jim Davis

Junior Fiction

1) A Far Wilder Magic by Allison Saft

2) Lakesedge by Lyndall Clipstone

3) June’s Wild Flight by Max Brallier

The list was released just in time for Family Literacy Week, on now until Jan. 29 in BC.

“In this regard, our library is celebrating Family Literacy Day on Jan. 27,” said McKenzie. “This year’s theme is Make It Count! Play, Sort, Measure. We are offering a variety of activities in the library that will engage the entire family. Additionally, the library is sponsoring a public skate on Jan. 27 from 5-6 p.m. at the Multiplex. Skate rentals are included.”

When you book your spot in the fun, on this big day celebrating family and literacy, one of the growing trends in the Lakes District will have a special place.

“Japanese Manga is gaining popularity among youth,” McKenzie said. “The local teens are coming together for the Manga club, meeting bi-weekly. During the public skate on Jan. 27 we invite all to participate in the Manga Scavenger Hunt. We will be drawing a name for a $50 Chamber of Commerce gift certificate.”

The Burns Lake Public Library is closed each Sunday and Monday, open Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.