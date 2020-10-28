What’s Burns Lakes’ spooktacular plan for this Halloween?

With Covid still looming in the background and cases still on the rise, it had started to look as though another event for the year would stand cancelled but Burns Lake is banding together to celebrate Halloween 2020 with a bang and some unique contests.

Just as several things have gone virtual this year, multiplex’s Halloween celebration will also be held online. They will be hosting a series of virtual contests and competitions with a colouring contest on Monday Oct. 26, best decorations contest on Oct. 27, scary story submission on Oct. 28, best Jack-O-Lantern for Oct. 29 and costume contest on Oct. 30.

“We will be posting each day the details about the daily contest including submission details and we will announce the winners on the Village Rec facebook page on Halloween morning,” said CAO Sheryl Worthing.

There will also be the usual Daytime Trick or Treating on Oct. 31 till 4 p.m. Community is encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes for special treats from a range of different participating businesses. To find out which businesses will be handing out candies, check the ad on Page 13.

Grassy Plains Hall is also putting together a fun evening on Oct. 31 called Trunk or Treat. They are asking community members to decorate their trunks and bring candy to hand out to the kids. They will also be providing hot dogs, chips, and drinks. The Southside Volunteer Fire Department will then be doing a display of fireworks at 7 p.m.

“The village encourages everyone to follow safety guidelines set out by the BC Centre of Disease Control. Be safe and innovative when it comes to Halloween activities. Follow the BC Centre of Disease Control tips,” said Worthing.

