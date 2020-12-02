Gas price in PG is at $1.05, much lower than Burns Lake’s $1.13. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Gas price in PG is at $1.05, much lower than Burns Lake’s $1.13. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

What’s going on with gas prices in the north?

A look at gas prices from Prince George to Houston

Gas prices in Burns Lake have been at a steady $1.13 for a few weeks now, compared to Prince George’s $1.05.

In March, just when the pandemic was at its peak, gas prices all across Canada fell and were at an average 32.2 cents per litre lower than a year ago at the same time. In May, the gas prices for the Houston and surrounding area went down for a couple of weeks in May but have gone up again. While the prices in Prince George also went up, they were brought down by almost 9 cents over the past month.

Patrick de Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy told Lakes District News in an email that this difference in gas prices for smaller communities could be due to a number of different factors.

“Likely this is due to the fact that these higher priced cities the gasoline is coming from further away, and there is less competition as these are smaller areas than Prince George. It’s common in such a situation to see pricing differences. In addition, since less gasoline is likely sold in smaller communities, prices may take longer to change as they might in a larger area,” he said.

The gas prices along the route from Prince George to Houston last week were Vanderhoof and Fort Fraser at $1.11, Fraser Lake and Burns Lake at $1.13 and Fort St. Jamesat $1.12.

The average gas price for the Bulkley Nechako Regional District according to Gas buddy is at $1.16.

Husky Energy didn’t respond to any specifics as to why their gas stations have different pricing in the same area and despite several attempts to reach Chevron and Parkland Fuel Corporation that owns Chevron, there was no response.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal
Next story
‘Walking Curriculum’ crafted by SFU professor surges in popularity

Just Posted

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. This is where several employees are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Nov. 19. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
52 positive COVID-19 cases now associated with LNG Canada site outbreak

Eight cases still active, 44 considered recovered

pinnacle pellet
Three injured at pellet plant fire

Pinnacle Pellet temporarily suspends operations

Elf on the Shelf 2020 in Burns Lake. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Did you spot the Elf yet?

The festive fun started in Burns Lake last Friday, with little elves… Continue reading

Gas price in PG is at $1.05, much lower than Burns Lake’s $1.13. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
What’s going on with gas prices in the north?

A look at gas prices from Prince George to Houston

Winter has brought a partial halt to the Hwy16 improvement project at Six Mile Summit. Motorists are asked to drive carefully through the construction zone. (Houston Today photo)
Highway project on partial hold for the winter

Passing lanes being added at Six Mile Summit

A tongue-in-cheek message about wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 on a sign outside a church near Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection count climbs back up to 656

20 more people in hospital, active cases still rising

A teacher places the finishing touches on the welcome sign at Hunter’s Glen Junior Public School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Sept. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Hindsight 2020: How do you preserve a year many Canadians would rather forget?

Figuring out how to preserve the story of the pandemic poses a series of challenges

Haley Callison. (Facebook photo)
Former B.C. pro hockey player frustrated with COVID-deniers after horrific bout with virus

Haleigh Callison hopes people will follow precautions and tone down the rhetoric

A man stands in the window of an upper floor condo in Vancouver on March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Change made to insurance for B.C. condo owners amid rising premiums

Council CEO Janet Sinclair says the change will mean less price volatility

The Walking Curriculum gets students outside and connecting with nature. (Amanda Peterson/Special to S.F. Examiner)
‘Walking Curriculum’ crafted by SFU professor surges in popularity

The outdoor curriculum encourages students to connect with the natural world

Delta police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a barrier on the ferry ramp and crashed to the ground below at the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chrissybabe1973/Twitter)
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Police say cause of the crash is not yet known

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. researchers launch study to test kids, young adults for COVID-19 antibodies

Kids and youth can often be asymptomatic carriers of the novel coronavirus

A sign is seen this past summer outside the Yunesit’in Government office west of Williams Lake reminding visitors and members to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
B.C. First Nation leaders await privacy commissioner decision on COVID-19 information

Release of life-saving data cannot wait, says coalition of First Nations

MLA Jennifer Whiteside is B.C.’s new minister of education. She is speaking out against Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld and asking him to resign. (Black Press)
New education minister calls on Chilliwack trustee to resign

Whiteside echoes former minister’s promise to look at options to remove Barry Neufeld

Most Read