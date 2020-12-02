What’s going on with gas prices in the north?

Gas prices in Burns Lake have been at a steady $1.13 for a few weeks now, compared to Prince George’s $1.05.

In March, just when the pandemic was at its peak, gas prices all across Canada fell and were at an average 32.2 cents per litre lower than a year ago at the same time. In May, the gas prices for the Houston and surrounding area went down for a couple of weeks in May but have gone up again. While the prices in Prince George also went up, they were brought down by almost 9 cents over the past month.

Patrick de Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy told Lakes District News in an email that this difference in gas prices for smaller communities could be due to a number of different factors.

“Likely this is due to the fact that these higher priced cities the gasoline is coming from further away, and there is less competition as these are smaller areas than Prince George. It’s common in such a situation to see pricing differences. In addition, since less gasoline is likely sold in smaller communities, prices may take longer to change as they might in a larger area,” he said.

The gas prices along the route from Prince George to Houston last week were Vanderhoof and Fort Fraser at $1.11, Fraser Lake and Burns Lake at $1.13 and Fort St. Jamesat $1.12.

The average gas price for the Bulkley Nechako Regional District according to Gas buddy is at $1.16.

Husky Energy didn’t respond to any specifics as to why their gas stations have different pricing in the same area and despite several attempts to reach Chevron and Parkland Fuel Corporation that owns Chevron, there was no response.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

