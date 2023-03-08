What’s upcoming in the entertainment world

65th Annual Lakes District Festival of the Performing Arts

The annual Lakes District Festival of the Performing Arts takes place this year from March 9th to 18th. This year’s Festival features instrumental music, speech arts, piano and vocal. The Gala Honours Concert will be on Saturday evening, March 18th at the Island Gospel Fellowship Hall. Look for the Festival ad in this week’s Lakes District News. Festival organizers hope you will come out and support the young musicians of our community and neighboring communities.

Indigenous performer Kym Gouchie

The fourth performance in LDAC’s 22/23 season will take place on Thursday, March 9th at 7:30 pm sharp in the LDSS MPR. Prince George-based Indigenous performer Kym Gouchie performs her music, backed up by Smithers-based cellist Naomi Kavka and guitarist Zak Windle. Kym’s music and lyrics focus on First Nations and women’s issues. With ancestral roots in the Lheidli T’enneh, Cree and Secwépemc Nations, Kym is fostering change through her music and art, and imparts messages and truths in songs that need to be heard. The guests visual artists for this concert will include members of the Second Storey Sketchers.

Tickets are now on sale for this performance at Process 4 Gallery and the Lakes Artisan Centre. Look for LDAC ads in the Lakes District Newsand the The Local Connector NW. To learn more about Kym Gouchie, click on this link:

https://kymgouchie.com/