‘When thunder roars, go indoors’: How to keep safe before lightning strikes

Each year, an estimated 10 deaths and as many as 164 injuries are lightning-related

As spring turns to summer, an increase in lightning storms has officials reminding people to go indoors when thunder roars.

Lightning is most common between April and September, according to Environment Canada. Each year, an estimated 10 deaths and as many as 164 injuries are lightning-related, based on hospital admissions and work-related injury data collected by Statistics Canada.

A majority of injuries happen in June and July.

With summer just around the corner – beginning Friday – Canada’s national weather agency is kicking off its upcoming Lightning Safety Week with a number of tips.

Lightning is most likely in the afternoon

Outdoor enthusiasts are cautioned to plan their camping, boating and hiking outside of 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on days when thunderstorms are in the forecast.

Look for pre-lightning indicators

Dark clouds and increasing wind speeds can mean that a storm is approaching. If you can hear thunder then lightning is within striking distance, which means it is time to find shelter immediately. Enclosed buildings or hard-topped vehicles are safe options.

Environment Canada warns that the sound of thunder can be blocked by mountainous terrain and large buildings or masked by environmental noise such as airplanes, traffic, and lawnmowers.

Use the lightning danger map to see where storms are heading

You should wait a full 30 minutes after the last roll of thunder before going back outside. Environment Canada’s lightning map shows high-risk lightning and the movement of storms with 10 minute updates. Each red dot is based on forecasters observing lightning.

Lightning can lead to wildfires

Each year in B.C., lightning causes roughly 60 per cent of all wildfires each summer. While lightning-caused wildfires cannot be prevented, the BC Wildfire Service says that the severity of wildfires may be reduced through land management activities such as fuels management, prescribed burning and landscape fire management planning.

ALSO READ: 40,000 lightning strikes and over 200 new fires across B.C. in two days

If you see smoke or flames, you are urged to call call 1 800 663-5555 or *5555 from a cell phone.

WATCH: Emergency crews respond to lightning-caused fires in Cariboo

