White supremacist gets life for running down black man in US

Russell Courtier’s sentencing came after jurors found Courtier guilty of murder, hit-and-run driving

A white supremacist who ran down and killed a young black man in Oregon two years ago was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 28 years.

Russell Courtier’s sentencing came after jurors in March found Courtier, 40, guilty of murder, hit-and-run driving and the hate crime of second-degree intimidation in the death of 19-year-old Larnell Bruce, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported .

Courtier and Colleen Hunt were in a Jeep driven by Courtier in August 2016 when he was encouraged by Hunt to drive into Bruce after the two fought outside a convenience store in the Portland suburb of Gresham, authorities have said.

Prosecutors argued Courtier was motivated by his white supremacist beliefs — saying he was a member of the European Kindred white supremacist prison gang and was wearing the gang’s logo on his baseball cap and had its tattoo on his leg when he encountered Bruce.

READ MORE: Funds being raised for victims of Salmon Arm church shooting

Surveillance video showed Bruce standing outside the store when Courtier drove up and parked. A fight erupted, but it was not clear how it started, said prosecutor David Hannon.

The video then captured Bruce running down a street and a sidewalk in an attempt to get away from Courtier, who chased Bruce in the Jeep and hit him. Bruce died several days later.

Hannon called Courtier violent and “unapologetic” for his white supremacist views.

Bruce’s mother, Christina Miles, told Courtier in court that “you allowed the devil to misguide you and take the life of such a beautiful young spirit.”

Larnell Bruce Sr., the victim’s father, said he hopes Courtier spends his time in prison thinking about whether he wants his own son, who is 8, to grow up among white supremacists.

“That ideology that you have is not good for anybody,” Bruce said.

READ MORE: VIDEO: South Okanagan man charged with murder following shooting spree

Courtier teared up in court, but did not speak during the sentencing because his lawyers said they advised him against doing so. He is already serving a four-year sentence for his role in a 2015 bar attack.

Hunt pleaded guilty to manslaughter, agreed to accept a 10-year sentence and was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. and Canada continue to talk Columbia River Treaty
Next story
Bountiful, B.C., child bride trial wraps up in Cranbrook

Just Posted

Hazelton RCMP officer pleads not guilty to assault

A trial date for Const. Eric Unrau will be set on Apr. 23

Crown won’t pursue charges against 14 pipeline opponents in northern B.C.

Some members of the Wet’suwet’en have said Coastal GasLink has no jurisdiction

MP Nathan Cullen to testify at oil tanker ban committee hearings

Senators travel to Prince Rupert and Terrace as part of fact-finding mission on Bill C-48

State of the Burns Lake art

Burns Lake residents check out the artistic creations at the art show… Continue reading

Tuberculosis case confirmed in Prince George

Northern Health is contacting those who may be at risk

VIDEO: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

B.C. delivery drivers warned about ‘extremely violent’ wanted man

Tips coming in to IHIT, but Brandon Nathan Teixeira still at large

Backcountry skier, 38, dies after falling down crevasse near Pemberton

Professional skier Dave Treadway was a father of two sons

Bountiful, B.C., child bride trial wraps up in Cranbrook

Decision set for June in the case of a man who allegedly took his daughter to the U.S. to be married

On National Day of Action, expert says overdose crisis is not about pain

There were 1,486 illicit drug overdose deaths last year in British Columbia

Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

B.C. nurses, emergency dispatchers get help for work-related trauma

WorkSafeBC changes also extend to publicly funded care aides

Vancouver Park Board urges pot event organizers to cancel 4-20 rap event

Organizers have hired rap singer Cypress Hill to headline the 2019 festival

800 former youth in care are using B.C.’s free post-secondary tuition program

Program launched in 2017 for students up to the age of 26 to attend post-secondary institutions

Most Read