Who won Lakes Artisan Centre’s anniversary gift basket?

Lakes Artisan Centre recently celebrated their 10 year anniversary and as part of the anniversary celebrations, organized a draw. Tina Giesbrecht won the gift basket, which was presented to her by Paula Laurie, Liz-Anna Waugh, Laura Rayfield and Lorna Hannett. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

