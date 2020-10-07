Who won Lakes Artisan Centre’s anniversary gift basket?

Lakes Artisan Centre recently celebrated their 10 year anniversary and as part of the anniversary celebrations, organized a draw. Tina Giesbrecht won the gift basket, which was presented to her by Paula Laurie, Liz-Anna Waugh, Laura Rayfield and Lorna Hannett. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.