Wholesale club pharmacy shuts down, multi million dollar store renovation underway

The Real Canadian Wholesale Club shut down its pharmacy in Burns Lake after not being able to hire local pharmacists for over a year.

The pharmacy shut on July 20 after it became expensive for the supermarket chain to contract pharmacists from outside the area, said the Burns Lake store manager Rae Bruce.

Bruce said that for over a year they had a pharmacist come from out of town and that was not a “financially viable” option.

Currently there are two other pharmacies in town – IDA- Rx Drug Mart and Pharmasave– as a result the closure of the Wholesale Club pharmacy will not be much of an issue for the community, added Bruce.

The Wholesale Club’s decision also comes in the middle of a major renovation project that is currently underway in its premises. The renovation began on Sept. 13 an is estimated to cost around $2 million. The store will continue to remain open during the renovation period.