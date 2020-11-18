Who’s getting paid how much in the Village of Burns Lake?

The 2019 Schedule of Employee Remuneration and Expenses report is out

Six staff members of the Village of Burns Lake earned more than $75,000 in 2019.

The total compensation for those staff members came to $687,496.19, according to the recently released 2019 Schedule of Employee Remuneration and Expenses report, which is available on the village’s website.

The highest paid village employee was the Working Foreman/Utility Worker Level 2, who earned $111,527.55, and had $613.50 in expenses.

The Chief Administrative Officer made $119,434.09, with $5,705.25 in expenses.

Equipment Operator Level 1 earned $100,984.20 and had $362.13 in expenses.

The Director of Protective Services earned $94,848.71 and had $10,554.62 in expenses.

The former Director of Finance made $93,033.04, with $1,275.00 in expenses.

The Director of Public Works made $92,655.11, with $5,170.73 in expenses.

And the truck driver earned $75,013.49, and had no expenses.

For the 2019 period, 50 employees made up of full-time, part-time, seasonal and casual positions, of which 43 staff members earned less than $75,000 per year. The total remuneration for that group was $914,918.16, with $21,449.19 in expenses. The total compensation for all staff was $1,602,414.35 with $45,130.42 in expenses.

All remuneration amounts include taxable benefits and vacation/bank time payouts.

The total compensation for the village council in 2019 came to $62,649.18, which was $20,692.27 higher than last year. The village council had a total of $36,703.52 in expenses, higher than 2018 by $14,376.62.

For the current council, the highest paid member is Mayor Dolores Funk, who earned $22,130.14 with $17,584.07 in expenses.

Charlie Rensby, is the second highest paid member with $10,954.76 and had $9,121.93 in expenses.

Current councillors Kevin White and Henry Wiebe earned $9,354.76 and $10,554.76 respectively. Wiebe’s expenses amounted to $6,675.26.

Former councillor Darrell Hill earned $9,654.76 and had $3,322.25 in expenses.

With files from Blair McBride