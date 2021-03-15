FILE – Grade one students wear masks as they attend class at Honore Mercier elementary school Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

FILE – Grade one students wear masks as they attend class at Honore Mercier elementary school Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Why is there no COVID vaccine for kids yet? A B.C. researcher breaks it down

Clinical trials are ongoing both for youth and for pregnant women

Although there are now several COVID-19 vaccines authorized in Canada, and vaccination efforts are ramping up, there’s still one group that’s not eligible: children.

All COVID-19 vaccines in Canada are authorized for 16 and up or 18 and up, largely, according to the University of B.C.’s Anna Blakney, an assistant professor at the school’s Michael Smith Laboratories and School of Biomedical Engineering.

“When you’re first developing a vaccine, you don’t want to do it in more vulnerable populations,” Blakney said in a recent UBC Q&A. COVID-19 vaccine trials have included some vulnerable groups, however, such as seniors because the risk to older people from COVID-19 is so great.

Trials are currently ongoing for some vaccine for youth, including Moderna and Pfizer.

Another group that wasn’t included in the initial vaccine trials is pregnant women. Moderna and Pfizer are currently working on clinical trial of their vaccines for pregnant women but the results aren’t yet known.

“This is an important group because you don’t want to get COVID while you’re pregnant but you also don’t want a vaccine that has any negative side effects on your pregnancy,” Blakney said. “As the guidelines are always changing, it’s best to talk to your GP and decide whether you’re in a risk group where you should get the vaccine. The guidelines say it’s fine to get the vaccine while you’re breastfeeding and after you’ve had your baby.”

For women trying to get pregnant, Blakney said there’s “no reason” to think that any of the currently approved COVID-19 vaccines would affect fertility.

READ MORE: Most B.C. adults could get their first COVID vaccine shot by July: health officials

READ MORE: Recent increase in COVID cases worries Canada’s health officials even as vaccines roll out

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. opening COVID-19 vaccine bookings to age 80-84 this week
Next story
Coming week will see trickle of COVID-19 vaccine doses before floodgates open

Just Posted

While music concerts and nightclubs have reopened, Klassen said she instead prefers to go fishing. (Submitted)
A year of COVID-19: British Columbians describe pandemic life outside Canada

For the pandemic anniversary, Black Press Media spoke to residents living around the world

Tandoori Grill new promotion. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Tandoori Grill to donate to the local food bank

Launches promotion to encourage eating locally while raising funds

Danny Tress and Josh Waters did some hill running, quick starts, sprints, running through the finish line, and then got to try their hand at using other sports equipment with another volunteer, Chris Paulson, while in snowshoes at the LDSS field. (Christina Giesbrecht photo/Lakes District News)
Special Olympic snowshoe practice in Burns Lake

The Special Olympics BC Burns Lake group has changed the way they… Continue reading

Dave Hutton's Grade 5-7 French Immersion class 2021. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Parents present their case for french immersion to SD 91 board

Kindergarten enrolment to begin Mar. 15

The board released its investigation report Tuesday into the crash last August of an Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. aircraft that was under full power when it hit the upper part of a mountain northwest of Stewart, killing the pilot. (Facebook/Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd.)
What caused the fatal B.C. helicopter crash last summer? We may never know, says TSB

Investigators found no indication of mechanical or structural problems with the aircraft

Air Canada airplanes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘One of our finer moments:’ Pandemic led to massive scramble to get Canadians home

A total of 62,580 Canadian travellers were brought home from 109 countries

The community of Big Lake lost its only store to a fire overnight. (Photo submitted)
Big Lake store, post office destroyed by fire

The Big Lake Volunteer Fire Fire Dept. responded Sunday evening

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
B.C.’s essential workers on hold until late April for AstraZeneca shots

Henry Dix says the first 68,000 doses will be used to address clusters, community outbreaks

The victim, who police say has cerebral palsy, was panhandling at Abbott and Water streets in Gastown on Thursday, March 11. (Pixabay)
Vancouver woman in wheelchair allegedly punched in the face while panhandling

Police have recommended assault charges to Crown counsel

FILE – Grade one students wear masks as they attend class at Honore Mercier elementary school Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Why is there no COVID vaccine for kids yet? A B.C. researcher breaks it down

Clinical trials are ongoing both for youth and for pregnant women

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. Community clinics open across B.C. Monday, March 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
B.C. opening COVID-19 vaccine bookings to age 80-84 this week

Immunization clinics opening in B.C. communities on Monday

(BC Wildfire Dashboard)
B.C.’s wildfire season begins with two suspected human-caused wildfires in the interior

The wildfire near Penticton, and another near Kamloops, are B.C.’s first of 2021

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The province’s COVID-19 vaccine age-based rollout continues and is being expanded to include other sectors of the population including healthcare workers. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Recent increase in COVID cases worries Canada’s health officials even as vaccines roll out

Average daily deaths have fallen as vaccinations continue

Youth facing mental health challenges contacted Kids Help Phone at a rate 102 per cent higher in 2020, than prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Pixabay)
London Drugs answers Canada’s Kids Help Phone call with new ‘kind’ initiative

Struggling kids and youth contacted the helpline 102% more in 2020 than the previous year: data

Most Read