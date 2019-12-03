A total of 8,601 people visited Burns Lake so far in 2019, up from 3,641 in 2018, according to data from the Visitor Centre. (Blair McBride photo)

WiFi usage, camping top draws for visitors

From the summer and into the fall, camping and WiFi usage were the main reasons travelers came to Burns Lake.

Among the 3,863 people who came through between the beginning of August and the end of November, 110 sought WiFi services and 86 came to go camping, according to data from the Burns Lake Visitor Centre.

A total of 76 people came for hiking, 54 came to visit the Southside, 38 came to go fishing, 35 came for mountain biking, 36 came for the local museum and 31 to visit local First Nations.

The majority of self-identified visitors were from the Burns Lake region (306) and the second top origin of visitors was from Europe (130) and then other parts of Canada (61), Alberta (57), non-west coast United States and Mexico (48), Asia/Australia (43) and British Columbia (33).

Most visitors went through in one day (222), 116 stayed for one night, and 89 visitors stayed for one week.

August was the peak month for visitors, when 3,181 were registered. The numbers fell into September until November.

In July, 1,072 came through and 247 in June.

READ MORE: Visitor Centre numbers drop in June, steady in July

This year saw a much higher number of visitors travelling through Burns Lake compared to 2018. Last year 3,641 people visited and 8,601 visited in 2019 up to the end of November.

The draws for people to come to Burns Lake in 2019 are almost the same as they were one year ago, when the top five reasons for visiting were WiFi usage, camping, hiking, fishing and mountain biking.

LOOK BACK: Biking among traditional outdoor sport draws for Burns Lake poll shows

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
B.C. senior stuck in Thai hospital with no travel insurance
Next story
Pop culture influences 2019 pet names such as Kawhi, Alaska and Khaleesi

Just Posted

WiFi usage, camping top draws for visitors

From the summer and into the fall, camping and WiFi usage were… Continue reading

WorkSafeBC changes called for after B.C. sawmill explosions

Investigation powers recommended for fatal industrial incidents like Burns Lake

B.C. forest industry aid on the way, Doug Donaldson says

Layoffs focus of B.C. legislature’s final day of 2019

Burns Lake man bounces back after dire accident

It might be hard to believe, but that man who Burns Lake… Continue reading

Judge reserves sentencing decision in Luke Strimbold sex assault case

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

‘B.C. bud’ cannabis still underground, John Horgan hopes to rescue it

Legal marijuana mostly from out of province, not selling well

Dog needs surgery, tests after being found ‘immobilized, terrified’ in B.C.’s Peace region

Mistletoe was found by a passerby in a remote part of B.C.’s northern regions

B.C. teacher suspended for three days for getting ‘visibly angry’ in front of Grade 4 class

There have been multiple other incidents before latest suspension

Shoppers Drug Mart’s online portal for medical pot comes to B.C.

The portal was launched for Ontario customers earlier this year

‘Extremely violent’ fugitive in Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT

Brandon Teixeira is charged in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra

Trudeau to hold first post-election meeting with Trump on NATO sidelines

The leaders are expected to discuss the free trade agreement

Huawei moving US research centre to Canada

Moves comes after American sanctions on the tech company

NHL player Borowiecki halts attempted robbery in Vancouver

Ottawa Senators defenceman ‘BoroCop’ confronts alleged thief

Pop culture influences 2019 pet names such as Kawhi, Alaska and Khaleesi

Cannabis legalization coincided with a 33 per cent spike in dogs named Mary Jane

Most Read