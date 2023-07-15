Evacuation Order for Wildfire #R21673 near Andrew Bay map.

Evacuation Order for Wildfire #R21673 near Andrew Bay map.

Wildfire (near Andrew Bay) evacuation order issued July 15, 2023 at 1430 hours

Upon recommendations from BC Wildfire Service, an evacuation order has been issued by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako due to a wildfire.

Because of the danger to life and health the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued an Evacuation Order for Wildfire #R21673 (near Andrew Bay), for all lands and properties west of Wisteria Mainline Rd. south of Shelford Lake and including the Western Portion of Fish Lake, as shown on the attached map.

YOU MUST LEAVE THE AREA IMMEDIATELY

Persons who disregard this evacuation order and remain in the evacuation order area do so at their own risk. The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako may be unable to assist anyone who remains in the evacuation order area.

Emergency Support Services can provide assistance for food, accommodation (hotel or staying with friends and family), clothing, emotional support, and family reunification.

Contact the RDBN Emergency Operations Centre at 250-692-1553. Please sign up for Bulkley Nechako Emergency & Public Alerts at: https://www.rdbn.bc.ca/departments/protective-services/bulkley-nechako-emergency-public-alerts

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Justine Lake an evacuation alert issued July 15, 2023 at 1300 hours
Next story
UPDATE: No evidence decriminalization has led to increase in public drug use: B.C. addictions minister

Just Posted

Evacuation Order for Wildfire #R21673 near Andrew Bay map.
Wildfire (near Andrew Bay) evacuation order issued July 15, 2023 at 1430 hours

Justine Lake evacuation alert map.
Justine Lake an evacuation alert issued July 15, 2023 at 1300 hours

A wildfire is captured between Skeena Crossing and Cedarvale on July 13. This wildfire, suspected to be ignited by lightning, has led the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine to issue an Evacuation Alert for residents in the Cedarvale and Woodcock area, urging them to prepare for possible evacuation. (Jerome Spence/Facebook)
Evacuation Alert issued for Cedarvale and Woodcock area due to advancing wildfire

A fierce wildfire blazes south of Kitwanga on July 13. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine issues Evacuation Alert for Glen Vowell due to growing wildfire