Wildfire (near Andrew Bay) evacuation order issued July 15, 2023 at 1430 hours

Upon recommendations from BC Wildfire Service, an evacuation order has been issued by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako due to a wildfire.

Because of the danger to life and health the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued an Evacuation Order for Wildfire #R21673 (near Andrew Bay), for all lands and properties west of Wisteria Mainline Rd. south of Shelford Lake and including the Western Portion of Fish Lake, as shown on the attached map.

YOU MUST LEAVE THE AREA IMMEDIATELY

Persons who disregard this evacuation order and remain in the evacuation order area do so at their own risk. The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako may be unable to assist anyone who remains in the evacuation order area.

Emergency Support Services can provide assistance for food, accommodation (hotel or staying with friends and family), clothing, emotional support, and family reunification.

Contact the RDBN Emergency Operations Centre at 250-692-1553. Please sign up for Bulkley Nechako Emergency & Public Alerts at: https://www.rdbn.bc.ca/departments/protective-services/bulkley-nechako-emergency-public-alerts