Wildfire near Blue River doesn’t pose threat to public

Ten firefighters are on site

B.C. Wildfire Service is responding to a wildfire 20km north of Blue River on the west side of Highway 5. The fire can be seen clearly from the highway, and though it was burning hot today and yesterday, it’s burning upslope and away from the road.

“We’ve been actioning it since the weekend. We’ve got crews out there trying to ensure the fire doesn’t go down slope, and they’ve been successful so far,” said a spokesperson from the Prince George Fire Centre.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service the fire isn’t a threat to motorists on the highway or any nearby communities or structures. Ten firefighters are onsite battling the blaze, which is currently estimated at 63 hectares, with support from helicopters.

Previous story
B.C. man builds 10-foot sign thanking fire responders
Next story
UPDATED: Mother charged in death of 7-year-old daughter makes first court appearance

Just Posted

Shovel Lake update for Aug. 20, 2018

Shovel Lake Wildfire: 84,793.7 hectares Cause: under investigation still Resources: 229 firefighters,… Continue reading

Wildfire update for Aug. 19, 2018

Crews hard at work in all sectors today

Robbery suspect arrested near Burns Lake

RCMP use spike belt to deflate vehicle’s tires

‘Beauty amongst such tragedy:’ B.C. photographer captures nature’s trifecta

David Luggi’s photo from a beach in Fraser Lake shows Shovel Lake wildfire, Big Dipper and an aurora

Former Burns Lake resident arrives with food donations

Dave McKay drove through the night from Hinton, Alberta

Fredericton police collect cards, flowers left at makeshift memorial

Four people died after a gunman opened fire

Wildfire near Blue River doesn’t pose threat to public

Nine firefighters are on site

Bear kills off-leash dog in B.C. park

There have been nearly 200 pet or livestock and bear encounters so far this year

Trudeau says he won’t apologize to heckler, pledges to call out ‘hate speech’

Prime Minister had accused woman of racism as she shouted about illegal immigration at Quebec rally

Documentary filmed in B.C. nominated in ‘Wildlife Oscars’’

Toad People is the only Canadian film to be nominated in this year’s Panda Wilderness Awards

B.C. man builds 10-foot sign thanking fire responders

Ken Rawson built his “thank u” sign on Saturday as helicopters responded to fires around the province.

PHOTOS: Olympian Patrick Chan helps B.C.’s ‘SuperChefs’ celebrate 10th anniversary

Former figure skater among those at event Friday in Surrey

Smaller B.C. bus service prepares to replace Greyhound

Kootenay-to-Okanagan run would require online reservations

Mother charged with homicide of Langley seven-year-old

Aaliyah Rosa’s 36-year-old mother charged with second degree murder: IHIT

Most Read