The BC Wildfire Service dashboard has been updated to show another wildfire in the Lakes District, this time in the vicinity of Chief Louis Lake.

BC Wildfire’s Northwest Fire Centre (NWFC) confirmed that a wildfire is currently burning near Chief Louis Lake as updated by the East Ootsa BC Wildfire Active Weather Stations.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The fire is believed to be of 300 ha in size.

Additional details to follow.

B.C. Wildfires 2021