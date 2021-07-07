Wildfire near Rose Lake in Lakes District. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

Wildfire near Rose Lake cutoff road

Firefighters on scene

A wildfire was spotted earlier today near Rose Lake cutoff road.

BC Wildfire’s Northwest Fire Centre (NWFC) confirmed that a wildfire is currently burning near the Rose Lake cutoff road. The spokesperson for the NWFC also said that there were two helicopters, air tankers as well as heavy equipment en route to fight the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The BCWS was notified and the firefighting crew was immediately dispatched. The wildfire dashboard however could take up to two hours to update with the new fire information, according to the representative.

The representative didn’t have any additional details but said that all the necessary crew will be diverted to fighting the fire near Rose Lake.

Additional details to follow.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
‘It makes me want to weep’: condolences stream in for B.C. child found dead after fire

Just Posted

Wildfire near Rose Lake cutoff road in Lakes District. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Wildfire near Rose Lake cutoff road

Drumming and singing from three LBN Singers and one Student at the end, the lady is Marion Smith, Eugene Patrick, Wilf Plasway Jr & Bernard Patrick. The language program has 16 students enrolled into the program and 3 Instructors: Rosalie Macdonald, Louise Lacerte and Beatrice Michell. (Rosalie Macdonald photo/Lakes Distric News)
Drums and music at CNC for Aboriginal Day theme

A small tornado touched down briefly the afternoon of July 4 in Houston. (Image courtesy of Jordan Porth)
Tornado touches down in Houston B.C.

Deane Gorsline walked for 28.3 hours during his Walk to End ALS event last month. (Facebook live event screenshot/Lakes District News)
ALS patient’s gritty all-night walk for awareness