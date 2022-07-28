Wildfire north of Terrace likely human-caused: B.C. wildfire service

A new presumably human-caused wildfire started about half way between Terrace and Kitwanga along Highway 16, in the afternoon on Thursday (July 28), according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The fire is south of Devil’s Elbow, across the Skeena River from Dorreen and grew to cover 8 hectares as of 5:30 p.m.

The highway remained open as of that time on Thursday. The fire is not listed as being of note, which means it is not highly visible and does not presently pose a threat to public safety.

So far this year, there have been 380 wildfires in B.C. since April 1, burning more than 13,000 hectares. While the wildfire season has been fairly tame compared to recent years, conditions can change quickly.

The BC Wildfire Service says 52 per cent of this year’s fires have been caused by human activity.

The service is reminding residents, travellers and campers to be prepared for wildfires and heat ahead of the B.C. Day long weekend. People should have an emergency plan and stay informed as fire conditions change.

Category 2 and 3 open burns are now prohibited throughout B.C., including in the Northwest Fire Centre area where the prohibition will remain in effect until Oct. 15 or until the order is rescinded.

The order does not ban campfires that are up to a half-metre high by a half-metre wide and does not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes. Campfire regulations are available online.

Local governments and other jurisdictions like BC Parks may have their own burning restrictions in place. Be sure to check which regulations apply before lighting any fire.

