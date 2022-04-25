Wildfire season starts in Burns Lake area

forest fire

Wildfire season starts already in Burns Lake area as there was a wildfire reported April 24 near Cheslatta River. Five initial attack crew members responded and are on site still. Currently the fire is 4.8 hectares and is classified as being held. The fire is suspected to be human-caused.

