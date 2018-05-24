Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 50 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road. IMAGE: BC Wildfire Service

Wildfire sparks near perimeter of devastating 2017 Elephant Hill fire

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 50 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

A new wildfire Wednesday evening has ignited fears as it is located near the perimeter of last year’s devastating Elephant Hill fire.

The BC Wildfire Service reported last night that ground and air crews were responding to the estimated 60-hectare wildfire, approximately 55 kilometres northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

“The fire is near the perimeter of the 2017 Elephant Hill fire. Smoke is visible from several communities throughout the region,” stated the BC Wildfire Service.

The Elephant Hill fire burned throughout last summer and destroyed 191,865 hectares of land.

Related: One flare-up within Elephant Hill fire contained other believed out

Ground crews and aircraft from the BC Wildfire Service were also responding to a wildfire approximately 35 kilometres west of Lillooet, near Xusum Creek last night.

That fire was last estimated to be 25 hectares in size and ground crews were expected to remain on scene overnight.

Last week, a fire sparked northwest of Logan Lake. Deemed the Tunkwa Lake Road fire, it is considered 50 per cent contained and is still holding at 165 hectares.

Related: Logan Lake wildfire holding

More to come.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
May mayhem for Burns Lake fire department

Just Posted

May mayhem for Burns Lake fire department

Burns Lake fire department reports frequent calls

End poverty now

The mobile food bank is a great idea and should be supported, but let’s go further

Letter — Successful 4-H event

Topics included beekeeping and meat rabbits on Mars

Houston stabbing case hearing adjourned

Parents plead for more people involved to come forward

No referendum on Eighth Avenue

Council opts to repave streets with reserve funds

Police release video on how to ‘run, hide, fight’ if there’s an active shooter

Vancouver police offer video with input from E-Comm, BC EHS, Vancouver Fire and Rescue

Wildfire sparks near perimeter of devastating 2017 Elephant Hill fire

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 50 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Study recommends jurors receive more financial and psychological support

Federal justice committee calls for 11 policy changes to mitigate juror stress

Research needed on impact of microplastics on B.C. shellfish industry: study

SFU’s department of biological sciences recommends deeper look into shellfish ingesting microbeads

B.C. dad pens letter urging overhaul of youth health laws after son’s fatal overdose

The Infants Act currently states children under 19 years old may consent to medical treatment on own

Singh sides with B.C. in hornet’s nest of pipeline politics for the NDP

Singh had called for a more thorough environmental review process on the proposal

VIDEO: Campers leave big mess at rural Vancouver Island campsite

Vehicle parts, garbage, a mattress, lawn chairs, beer cans, and even fecal matter left in the area

VIDEO: B.C. woman gets up-close view of Royal wedding

Kelly Samra won a trip back to her home country to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say ‘I do’

30 C in B.C., 30 cm of snow expected for eastern Canada

It might be hot in B.C., but the rest of Canada still dealing with cold

Most Read