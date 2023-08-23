Wildfire updates

Ride Burns local mountain bikers are volunteering to repair the damages on the trails due to the fire guards around the perimeter on Aug. 16. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)

The wildfire situation is getting substantially better and the firefighters are working hard to keep the fires under control. Right now, the forest fires around the village of Burns Lake are subduing and hopefully local residents will get to enjoy the rest of summer season.

Sarah Hall, B.C. Wildfire Service Information officer said, “Two 18-person unit crews are mopping up remaining hotspots in the area that have been identified by infrared scans. The estimated time of completion of sweeping the ground is Aug. 17, but it depends on the Type 3 hot spots in the area.”

The Parrott Lookout wildfire is classified as under control meaning suppression efforts have ensured the wildfire will not spread any further.

Hall said, “At this time, no personnel are assigned to the Pinkut Lake wildfire. Personnel from the Nadina Lakes Complex are continuing to monitor this fire and are ready to respond if necessary. Significant progress has been made on this fire for the last five weeks.”

Right now, mountain trails and campgrounds are open for the public.

She also said, the area restriction orders that were in place for the vicinity of the Old Man Lake wildfire and Tintagel wildfire has been rescinded.

The Canadian Armed Forces are no longer assigned to the Nadina Lakes Complex.

Currently no out of province staff are assigned to the Nadina Lakes Complex.

The American personnel were released when they reached the end of their deployment and the Costa Rican Contingency was reassigned to the southern half of the province.

The Burns Lake fire camp began demobilizing on August 17.

Current updates on fire are as follows:

Tintagel fire size is 8,044 hectares is being held.

Parrot Lookout fire size is 6,758 hectares and is under control.

Pinkut Lake fire size: 6,890 hectares and is out of control.

Andrew Bay fire size is 2,295 hectares. Fire is out of control.

Peacock Creek fire size: 931 hectares. Fire is out of control.

Although camp fire bans have been rescinded, B.C. Wildfire Service cautions residence when having a camp fire.

For information regarding response efforts please contact the Fire Information Officer assigned to the complex at BCWS.NadinaComplex.Info@gov.bc.ca or at 778-362-6020.