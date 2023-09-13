Wildfires affecting tourism and local brewery

We were closed on Sunday and missed a day of the long weekend; Nathan Nicholas

An evacuation order was issued on Sept. 2 at around 8:30 p.m. for the Wells Creek wildfire.

Southside resident Nathan Nicholas owner and brewer of Ursa Minor Brewing, his family business, did not leave their home when the order was issued.

“The fire was over 15 kilometers away on the other side and there are a lot of water and land between us,” Nicholas said. “We’d already done a lot of fire safe preparation around our place over the last five years since the 2018 fires.”

“Long weekends are always very, very good,” Nicholas said. During the weekend, he sold 2000 litres of beers on Saturday, Sept. 2. He said, “sales were fairly high.

Although, he had to shutdown his brewery for a day in respective of the evacuation order.

“We were closed on Sunday. We missed a day of the long weekend which is quite a bit, and campers left early because of the order,” Nicholas said.

“The fires in July were smoky and a lot of campers canceled their visits. We’ve had to deal with fires a lot over the last few years in a row. Now, its not just here but everywhere in the country,” Nicholas said.

Fires affect tourism business and people’s decision to visit certain areas. “It’s just this part of the reality with climate change and everything,” Nicholas said.

The Wells Creek wildfire evacuation has rescinded on Tuesday, Sept. 5. “We’re thankful for that,” he said.

Nicholas said the residents of Burns Lake are liking their new Centennial beer which they made for Burns Lake’s 100 birthday.

“We’re almost sold out on the first batch that we’ve made. We made 500 litres [thousand cans or five barrels] and we don’t have too much of it left. People are ordering at the brewery and we’ve gotten more sales work orders from the liquor stores in town too,” Nicholas said.

“We have 15 different recipes that cycled through the list. We are going to make another batch of our summer beers [little blue boat], and then we’re going to switch to making more of the stronger darker ones that sell better in the fall and winter,” Nicholas said.

On Friday nights, the brewery’s sales are always strong.

He said he will be making more Centennial beer if there is still demand for it. “We can certainly keep making it.”

At the end of October, right after the hunting season, Nicholas will be closing their campgrounds.