Gwyndolyn Nicholas and Nathan Nicholas at their Ursa Minor Brewing, ootsa Lake B.C. (Submitted photo/ Lakes District News)

Wildfires affecting tourism and local brewery

We were closed on Sunday and missed a day of the long weekend; Nathan Nicholas

An evacuation order was issued on Sept. 2 at around 8:30 p.m. for the Wells Creek wildfire.

Southside resident Nathan Nicholas owner and brewer of Ursa Minor Brewing, his family business, did not leave their home when the order was issued.

“The fire was over 15 kilometers away on the other side and there are a lot of water and land between us,” Nicholas said. “We’d already done a lot of fire safe preparation around our place over the last five years since the 2018 fires.”

“Long weekends are always very, very good,” Nicholas said. During the weekend, he sold 2000 litres of beers on Saturday, Sept. 2. He said, “sales were fairly high.

Although, he had to shutdown his brewery for a day in respective of the evacuation order.

“We were closed on Sunday. We missed a day of the long weekend which is quite a bit, and campers left early because of the order,” Nicholas said.

“The fires in July were smoky and a lot of campers canceled their visits. We’ve had to deal with fires a lot over the last few years in a row. Now, its not just here but everywhere in the country,” Nicholas said.

Fires affect tourism business and people’s decision to visit certain areas. “It’s just this part of the reality with climate change and everything,” Nicholas said.

The Wells Creek wildfire evacuation has rescinded on Tuesday, Sept. 5. “We’re thankful for that,” he said.

Nicholas said the residents of Burns Lake are liking their new Centennial beer which they made for Burns Lake’s 100 birthday.

“We’re almost sold out on the first batch that we’ve made. We made 500 litres [thousand cans or five barrels] and we don’t have too much of it left. People are ordering at the brewery and we’ve gotten more sales work orders from the liquor stores in town too,” Nicholas said.

“We have 15 different recipes that cycled through the list. We are going to make another batch of our summer beers [little blue boat], and then we’re going to switch to making more of the stronger darker ones that sell better in the fall and winter,” Nicholas said.

On Friday nights, the brewery’s sales are always strong.

He said he will be making more Centennial beer if there is still demand for it. “We can certainly keep making it.”

At the end of October, right after the hunting season, Nicholas will be closing their campgrounds.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Smashing good time ahead at pickleball tournament for mental health in Penticton

Just Posted

Gwyndolyn Nicholas and Nathan Nicholas at their Ursa Minor Brewing, ootsa Lake B.C. (Submitted photo/ Lakes District News)
Wildfires affecting tourism and local brewery

Ms. Bonny, Julie Harrison and Clive the Therapy Dog had the pleasure of visiting our local schools for story time, learning to stay safe around dogs and what animal needs to be healthy and happy. They visited William Konkin Elementary, Francois Lake Elementary, LBN Elementary, Decker Lake Elementary and Grassy Plains Elementary. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Clive the therapy dog does school visits in Burns Lake

Following recent rains, campfire restrictions have been eased in several communities within BC Wildfire Service’s Northwest Fire Centre, bringing warmth and comfort back to outdoor enthusiasts. (Leon Contreras/Unsplash)
BC Wildfire Service eases campfire ban in northwest

Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine Thornhill Director Ted Ramsey criticizes the regional district’s inefficiencies, highlighting Thornhill’s need for self-governance and financial autonomy, as he prepares to submit an application to incorporate the community into its own city. (Staff photo)
EXCLUSIVE: Thornhill to incorporate as city, seek independence from regional district