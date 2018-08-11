Wildfires in the Burns Lake region continue to grow

Wildfires in the Burns Lake region continued to grow yesterday, with some showing “aggressive behaviour,” according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The Shovel Lake Fire, burning approximately 30 km northeast of Burns Lake, has grown to 17,500 hectares.

Yesterday this fire showed lower fire behaviour until late in the afternoon, when the northeast portion of the fire saw “extremely vigorous” surface fire.

The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako (RDBN) expanded the evacuation alert for this fire on Aug. 9 and expanded the evacuation order yesterday.

READ MORE: Evacuation order expanded for Shovel Lake Fire

The Nadina Lake Fire, burning 60 km south of Houston, is estimated at 15,000 hectares.

Yesterday this fire displayed aggressive behaviour and grew rapidly, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service. The fire took a considerable northeasterly run and is approximately 10 km west of the western end of Francois Lake.

Yesterday RDBN expanded the evacuation order and evacuation alert for this wildfire.

The Verdun Mountain Fire, located approximately 17 km southwest of Grassy Plains, has burned 1,400 hectares.

This fire saw “extremely vigorous” behaviour yesterday, which continued to challenge containment efforts and resulted in some growth.

The RDBN expanded its evacuation alert and evacuation order on Aug. 9.

The Island Lake Fire, located south of Francois Lake, is now estimated at 11,300 hectares.

Although the fire did not show any additional growth yesterday, it continues to hold in the marsh area in the east, east of the Nithi Pit Road.

The RDBN expanded the evacuation order and alert for this fire on Aug. 7.

The Torkelsen Lake, located approximately 24 km south of Fort Babine, is now 850 hectares and remains zero per cent contained. No structures have been affected at this time.

The RDBN revised an evacuation order for this fire yesterday.

The Gilmore Lake Fire, located eight km southwest of Topley, is now approximately 200 and remains zero per cent contained.

The RDBN has implemented an evacuation order and alert for this wildfire.

The RDBN has also issued an evacuation alert and evacuation order for the Tweedsmuir Complex fires.

For a complete list of evacuation orders and alerts, visit http://www.rdbn.bc.ca/.

 

