If residents in the Lakes District have extra vegetables, crab apples or other fruit and would like to donate it to the orphaned bears in Smithers they can drop it off at Bandstra depot in Burns Lake. (Submitted photo)

Wildlife shelter seeks fruits, vegetables for bears

The Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter (NLWS) in Smithers, is dealing with an unusually large number of orphan bears this summer and is looking for food donations to help feed them.

Angelika Langen, co-founder of the rescue organization said they are currently caring for 18 black bear cubs and two grizzlies.

“It’s a high number for this time of year,” she said. “What we’ve been asking for is, this is the apple time and fruit and vegetables, so if gardeners and people have surplus then that really helps us feeding the bears and getting them ready for hibernation.”

The shelter has capacity to take in a little more than 60 bears, but usually the busy time is later in the season.

“Typically at this time of year we have six or eight black bears and grizzlies don’t usually come until the fall, so everything was a bit early,” Langen said.

“We’re holding our breath now and wondering what the fall might bring; it could get pretty crazy then, but at the moment we’re still good.”

They do need food, though.

PHOTO GALLERY: Ninth Annual Northern Lights Wildlife Society open house

In a Facebook post, NLWS explained they are looking for all kinds of fruits and vegetables, which can be slightly bruised, but not rotten.

The food must be boxed and dropped off at Bandstra Transportation, between 8 am and noon, the company delivers it to the shelter free of charge from Burns Lake.

They will also take raw meat and fish (even if freezer burnt), but nothing cooked, smoked or spiced.

Langen said the increased intake this year may be due to a couple of reasons.

“There were a number of animals that were twins or triplets, so that of course, brings the number up really quickly,” she said.

“Also, more people know about us, we have a really good working relationship with the conservation officers, so everything is coming together, that brings more animals into rescue than before.”

Previous story
Ex-wife of alleged South Okanagan shooter called a ‘conspirator’ in civil lawsuit

Just Posted

Bachrach, Sawyer react after 14 New Brunswick NDP candidates jump ship to Greens

The NDP have not been able to nominate a single federal candidate in New Brunswick

Equipping agricultural producers with the needed tools

A strategy helping farmers in the Bulkley-Nechako and Fraser-Fort George (BNFFG) regions… Continue reading

Anglican Church may reopen

The Village of Burns Lake and the Lakes District Museum Society have… Continue reading

Colours after the fire

Fireweed gleams in the burn along the southwest shore of Francois Lake,… Continue reading

First Ave rezoning bylaws move forward

The Burns Lake village council gave second readings to a set of… Continue reading

VIDEO: Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from B.C. home

Victoria Bug Zoo to begin adopting out some of the critters Sept. 4

Ex-wife of alleged South Okanagan shooter called a ‘conspirator’ in civil lawsuit

John Brittain and his ex-wife Katherine Brittain were named in a civil lawsuit

Interfor closing B.C.’s historic Hammond Cedar sawmill

Century-old mill part of company’s coastal reorganization

Should voting be mandatory in federal elections?

Fifty-seven per cent of British Columbians surveyed said they support compulsory voting

No parole for 15 years for B.C. mother who killed young daughter

Lisa Batstone smothered eight-year-old Teagan to death in 2014

Federal appeals court to rule on letting new Trans Mountain pipeline challenges proceed

Requests to grant appeal hearing stem from Ottawa’s second approval of controversial project

B.C. man in terror case to live in Okanagan while awaiting deportation

Othman Hamdan ordered released by Federal Court and will reside in B.C.

New ride-hailing app says it will operate across B.C.

TappCar, unlike Lyft and Uber, said it will operate outside of the Lower Mainland

Former B.C. city councillor charged with breach of trust over expense claims

Sam Waddington of Chilliwack faces two counts related to 2017 allegations

Most Read