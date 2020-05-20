Wildroots Flowers Gifts in Burns Lake makes a difference

Wild Roots Flowers & Gifts did a great Mother’s Day initiative that allowed them to give back to the community. For every Mother’s Day order received Wild Roots donated $2 to a deserving family. Bryanne White, owner said, I am always looking for ways that I can support the community, it is because of the support I receive that I was able to open my doors and now keep them open. I just felt like in a time when so much is uncertain, it would be nice if I could do something small to brighten someone’s day.”

Sabrina Tom and her son were the recipients after Debbie West nominated them. After all the orders were tallied Tom received $400 in Chamber gift cards and $100 in Save-On gift card donated by an anonymous donor.

Wild Roots Flowers and Gifts celebrated their first year in business and when asked how it has been White replied, “Currently, I need some sleep after last week. I was kept on my toes, which is pretty amazing considering the pandemic. No complaints here. The first year was unreal, I have been dreaming of moving home and opening my own store for years and to actually be doing it is awesome. I also had a pretty big ‘to-do list’ trying to offer more than just flowers but I checked a lot off, it was busy, but a lot of fun, and I couldn’t have done it without my family and friends. I have been pleasantly surprised that my style and passion has been so well received. It is challenging to keep the ideas fresh but it is also one of the things I love about the industry. The community is crazy supportive and continues to allow me to come to work every day – and that makes me very happy.”

White went on to say, “Business is different since Covid-19 for sure. There were a couple very scary weeks, there was a time when I was unsure whether or not my suppliers would remain open, but they have and I have. The cleaning procedures have increased, and the way we process and handle the product when it arrives is a lot more tedious. Everything takes more time and care, including the way we interact with our customers. I was closed to walk-in clients and all orders had to be placed over the phone or social media, which is more time consuming but it is working, I have just re-opened the doors but with physical distancing restrictions in place. The thing I noticed most is how thoughtful and kind people are, they are sending flowers and gifts to send some love to someone that is having a rough day, or sending anonymous gifts to our front line workers and some are just shopping to support local. This town has a big heart. I think it is incredible to see how creative the businesses are getting and I think there will be some really positive things come from this.”

In 2019 Wild Roots Flowers & Gifts won the Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce new business of the year award. The award is presented to a business that began operation between 2017 and 2019 and has demonstrated excellence through positive growth, superior customer service and a commitment to quality. The business demonstrates an overall image of pride as a member of the Burns Lake and District business community.