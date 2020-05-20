Wildroots Flowers Gifts in Burns Lake makes a difference

Wild Roots Flowers & Gifts did a great Mother’s Day initiative that allowed them to give back to the community. For every Mother’s Day order received Wild Roots donated $2 to a deserving family. Bryanne White, owner said, I am always looking for ways that I can support the community, it is because of the support I receive that I was able to open my doors and now keep them open. I just felt like in a time when so much is uncertain, it would be nice if I could do something small to brighten someone’s day.”

Sabrina Tom and her son were the recipients after Debbie West nominated them. After all the orders were tallied Tom received $400 in Chamber gift cards and $100 in Save-On gift card donated by an anonymous donor.

Wild Roots Flowers and Gifts celebrated their first year in business and when asked how it has been White replied, “Currently, I need some sleep after last week. I was kept on my toes, which is pretty amazing considering the pandemic. No complaints here. The first year was unreal, I have been dreaming of moving home and opening my own store for years and to actually be doing it is awesome. I also had a pretty big ‘to-do list’ trying to offer more than just flowers but I checked a lot off, it was busy, but a lot of fun, and I couldn’t have done it without my family and friends. I have been pleasantly surprised that my style and passion has been so well received. It is challenging to keep the ideas fresh but it is also one of the things I love about the industry. The community is crazy supportive and continues to allow me to come to work every day – and that makes me very happy.”

White went on to say, “Business is different since Covid-19 for sure. There were a couple very scary weeks, there was a time when I was unsure whether or not my suppliers would remain open, but they have and I have. The cleaning procedures have increased, and the way we process and handle the product when it arrives is a lot more tedious. Everything takes more time and care, including the way we interact with our customers. I was closed to walk-in clients and all orders had to be placed over the phone or social media, which is more time consuming but it is working, I have just re-opened the doors but with physical distancing restrictions in place. The thing I noticed most is how thoughtful and kind people are, they are sending flowers and gifts to send some love to someone that is having a rough day, or sending anonymous gifts to our front line workers and some are just shopping to support local. This town has a big heart. I think it is incredible to see how creative the businesses are getting and I think there will be some really positive things come from this.”

In 2019 Wild Roots Flowers & Gifts won the Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce new business of the year award. The award is presented to a business that began operation between 2017 and 2019 and has demonstrated excellence through positive growth, superior customer service and a commitment to quality. The business demonstrates an overall image of pride as a member of the Burns Lake and District business community.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Police give B.C. bear bandit the boot

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Snowbirds pause flights as military, public mourn service member killed in crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey died in the Kamloops plane crash

Wildroots Flowers Gifts in Burns Lake makes a difference

Wild Roots Flowers & Gifts did a great Mother’s Day initiative that… Continue reading

Current risk of flooding due to snow melts very low

Snow packs are one of the major factors for flood risks in… Continue reading

Final decision on the WKE FI program tabled due to the pandemic

The school board for School District 91 (SD91) in a board meeting… Continue reading

“No ‘quick-fix’ to Burns Lake’s connectivity problems”

“There is no ‘quick-fix’ to this area’s connectivity problems,” says RDBN Director… Continue reading

Only two new COVID-19 cases in B.C., one in care home

Three additional deaths, also patients in care homes

VIDEO: Police give B.C. bear bandit the boot

The RCMP report that garbage was locked in the trunk of the car

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

Police ticket hundreds of drivers for speeding over May long weekend

Speeders caught during May long weekend and start of High Risk Driving awareness month

Feds expand criteria for emergency loans to include family businesses, contractors

Owner-operated businesses are now eligible as well

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Abbotsford woman with special needs shot with paintball, sparking police probe

Emily recovering after incident, email address available to send well wishes

‘Pandemic pay’ to give temporary wage top-up to 250,000 B.C. front-line workers

That equates to a total of $2,240 for someone who worked 35 hours each week for 16 weeks

PHOTOS: Hungry hawk versus reluctant rattler showdown recorded by B.C. photographer

Not the first time photographer was in right place at right time to document an unusual encounter

Most Read