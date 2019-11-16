William Griffin arrested in Houston homicide

RCMP have now arrested William Griffin, the man wanted in connection to a homicide in Houston on Nov. 10.

Griffin was located and arrested in Terrace on Friday. He has been charged with second-degree murder of the Houston resident, 23-year-old Elijah Dumont.

Police say they were called to a residence on the 2100 Block of Cataline at 4:18 p.m. upon receiving a report of a shooting.

Front line officers immediately attended the scene, where they found Dumont deceased and confirmed that a homicide occurred.

RCMP say the two men were known to each other and say this is an isolated incident. E Division RCMP Major Crime Section is still investigating the incident.

Griffin will remain in custody and will appear in Smithers court on Nov. 19.