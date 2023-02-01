wke winter carnival

William Konkin celebrates Winter Carnaval

William Konkin Elementary School held their traditional Winter Carnaval on Jan. 27. A pancake breakfast including fresh fruit, maple syrup and juice was prepared and served to all students, teachers and volunteers plus the Strong Start program kids and their parents. This done entirely by parent and student volunteers. Save On Foods donated all of the groceries totaling over $400. WKE teachers and staff organized a day of winter fun and students chose between bowling and mini golf in Houston, swimming at the pool in Smithers, curling at our local rink, cross country skiing at Omenica Ski Club or some quiet activities at the school. Parent volunteers helped with the winter fun events as well. Bonhomme Carnaval was in attendance to welcome all to the event. Several members of the Burns Lake Fire Department were part of the volunteers. It was a beautiful spring like day for the event which was thoroughly enjoyed by all. (Ted Douglas photos/Lakes District News)

 

