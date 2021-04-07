William Konkin Elementary school’s kindness for LINK

The students at William Konkin Elementary (WKE) school made another round of food donations to the LINK food centre as part of their Build Grow Share Kindness project. The students donated 27 bunches in total of lettuce, spinach, kale, and swiss chard. “We at WKE are so proud of the students and are extremely thankful for all the support we have received for this project! The LINK is a great organization in our community and we are so grateful to partner with them in this important work,” said vice principal Cordell Ware. (Submitted/Lakes District News)



