WKE's French Immersion students bid adieu to the program last week. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

William Konkin Elementary students bid adieu to French Immersion

Last week, William Konkin Elementary’s students bid farewell to their beloved French Immersion program by gathering, wearing their matching hoodies provided by the French PAC. The school district decided earlier this year to discontinue the french immersion program citing the program unsustainable among other reasons. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Haze over Burns Lake skies not smoke yet, says Northwest Fire Centre

Heat wave causing haze on the horizon. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Haze over Burns Lake skies not smoke yet, says Northwest Fire Centre

B.C. Premier John Horgan announces the province’s four-step COVID-19 reopening plan, June 14, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. drops COVID-19 mask order, recommended until full vaccination

An open house was organized by Chinook Community Forest and BC Wildfire Service. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Highest priority is community safety, says BCWS

Tree Planters Burns Lake 2021. (Lasse Lutick photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake area tree planting wraps up