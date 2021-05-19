William Konkin Elementary students build birdhouses for the LINK garden

William Konkin Elementary (WKE) students built birdhouses as a part of the kindness project launched by Vice Principal Cordell Ware last year.

Last week, the students donated three hand-made birdhouses to the Link garden. These donations are in addition to the several food donations the students have been making as a part of the Build Grow Share Kindness project.

“This project has been a real dream come true. I am so thankful for all the community support we have received here in Burns Lake and for the donations from our School District 91 (SD 91) Careers Department and the Vanderhoof Co-Op. The WKE students have shown real and purposeful actions of kindness this year, and it shows up in our classrooms, hallways and playgrounds every day,” said Ware.

So far, the students have planted vegetables and donated over 80 heads of lettuce to the food bank.

“I enjoyed planting the vegetables and donating them to the food bank.” “We have learned to show kindness all the time no matter what,” said Rhea Junkee, a Grade 6 student at WKE.

The students also made wooden crates for the Link all year long. They even sold over 70 wooden crates and raised money to sponsor education for Biniyam, a child from Ethiopia.

Half the material for the crates was purchased by SD 91’s careers department and the rest of the material was donated by Vanderhoof Co-Op. Lakes Animal Friendship Society and several teachers and staff purchased crates to support Biniyam.

“I have loved using the power tools and building the boxes to raise money for our sponsor student in Ethiopia so he can go to school,” said Grade 6 student Jon Anchetta-Smith, adding, “If you show someone kindness, they will show it back.”

Another student, from Grade 7, Phaedra Waddle also believes in kindness and this project has taught her that kindness is important in a world where not everyone is kind; even if we are half way around the world.

“Caring for other people is really important to me, that’s why this work is so important to me. It is about helping the food bank and our sponsor child Biniyam,” she said.

The project will continue for the rest of the school year with students building stuff and growing vegetables to be donated to the food bank.

“I am so proud of our learners here at WKE, as they continue to develop as positive community change makers,” said Ware.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

