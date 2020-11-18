Williams Lake RCMP are investigating two suspicious deaths. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating two suspicious deaths. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake RCMP investigating two suspicious deaths in city subdivision

The bodies were discovered Tuesday, Nov. 17

Yellow police tape surrounded a home in the Westridge subdivision in Williams Lake Wednesday morning, Nov. 18, where RCMP continued to investigate two suspicious deaths overnight.

Neighbours on the quiet street, located in the 100 block above Mandarino Place, said they saw the flashing lights of police who arrived without sirens on at Tuesday evening, Nov. 17.

Officers were canvassing residents in the area Wednesday, asking if they’d seen or heard anything suspicious in the past week.

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley confirmed Wednesday afternoon that at 7:29 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 17, Williams Lake RCMP were called to the residence following a report of two people found dead.

Pelley added the RCMP’s general investigation section now has conduct of the investigation, along with assistance from the North District Major Crime Unit.

“Although the investigation is in the early stages, we do not believe that there is a further risk to the public,” said Insp Jeff Pelley, OIC Williams Lake RCMP.

More information may be released as it becomes available, he noted.

If you have any information about this contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

READ MORE: Mother accused in Langley child-murder trial collapses in court

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘I want my son back’: B.C. mother pleads for information on man missing since 2016
Next story
At least 86 of Vancouver Island’s fall COVID-19 cases were people who travelled

Just Posted

The ban is only applicable to ICI cardboard and does not extend to residential cardboard. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
RDBN to reinstate ICI cardboard ban at Knockholt Landfill starting Dec. 6

Private bailing facility to take the cardboard starting next year

Village (Priyanka Ketkar photo)
Who’s getting paid how much in the Village of Burns Lake?

The 2019 Schedule of Employee Remuneration and Expenses report is out

Scam. (File photo)
Fraudsters cost over $375,000 to the City of Prince George

The RCMP warns public to be wary of fraudsters

In a press conference held on Oct. 20, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked to speak to the veracity of such camps. (Screenshot photo/Lakes District News)
What’s the deal with Covid camps in Canada?

Government denies building internment camps, asks people to be vigilant over rumours

The Babine Elementary-Secondary School in Granisle is to be the new home of the Granisle Health Centre. (Black Press File Photo)
Granisle Health Centre move budget boosted

First bids were over projected cost

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

Terry Teegee has been re-elected B.C. Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Terry Teegee re-elected BC Assembly First Nations Regional Chief

Teegee defeats Cheryl Casimer in assembly’s first virtual election

A man wears a face mask as he walks along a street in Montreal, Sunday, November 15, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Potential vaccine news brightens dark day marked by rising COVID-19 cases, deaths in Canada

Canada is on track to receive six million doses of vaccine between January and March

(Black Press Media files)
Premier urges B.C. religious leaders to keep celebrations virtual this holiday season

Horgan’s words came the day after B.C. recorded its deadliest day in the COVID-19 pandemic

The 4.1 magnitude earthquake detected on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, is shown in pink. (Earthquakes Canada)
4.1 magnitude earthquake detected near Haida Gwaii

Event happened about 40 kilometres southwest of Village of Queen Charlotte

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Pxfuel)
46% of Canadians’ daily calories come from ‘ultra-processed’ food: Stats Can

Ultra-processed refers to foods that are ‘mainly formulations of industrial ingredients’

Premier John Horgan and a handful of MLAs attend in person for the first COVID-19 sitting of the B.C. legislature, March 23, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. legislature resumes Dec. 7 to vote on COVID-19 payments

MLAs, cabinet to be sworn in next week, John Horgan says

Williams Lake RCMP protect the scene of a home. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake RCMP investigating two suspicious deaths in city subdivision

The bodies were discovered Tuesday, Nov. 17

Most Read