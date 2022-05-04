Wind causes damage at fall fair grounds in Burns Lake

A freak twister went through the fall fair grounds and badly damaged our children’s booths on April 21. President of the Lakes District Fall Fair Association (LDFFA) Joan McFee said, “We were at the fairgrounds from 9 to 11 a.m. and there was no wind and all was quiet. We went back at around 3:30 p.m. to do a bit more work and came across the damaged buildings. We were shocked and it was so bizarre to see the extent of damage.” The LDFFA has started their planning for this year’s fall fair, the fair has been canceled for two consecutive years due to Covid. (Submitted photos/Lakes District News)