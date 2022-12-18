It’s a cold, snowy week for much of British Columbia. (Black Press Media file photo)

It’s a cold, snowy week for much of British Columbia. (Black Press Media file photo)

Wind chill drops to -40 C in central B.C., winter tires needed on Lower Mainland

Bitterly cold weather expected to remain in some areas until Wednesday

Temperature are dropping to dangerously cold extremes in many regions of British Columbia as snowfall sent tires spinning in parts of Metro Vancouver.

Environment Canada says wind chill values are dropping to near -40 C or colder in the Chilcotin, Cariboo, Prince George and other central B.C. communities.

The weather agency says a bitterly cold arctic air mass has settled over the region and is expected to stay through Wednesday morning.

There is also a risk of frostbite along the central and northern coast, and inland from there including Terrace and Kitimat.

Meanwhile, the Transportation Ministry and police were dealing with spun-out vehicles on Highway 1 through North Vancouver.

The ministry urged those without winter tires to avoid that area and to reconsider driving at all in the Lower Mainland.

Snow also caused delays on bus routes throughout Metro Vancouver and TransLink, the regional transportation authority, said it was cancelling all non-essential HandyDart service.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC StormWeather

Previous story
Missing for 17 years: Mom of Kelowna man holds some hope he might come home
Next story
Jewish festival of lights begins in Ukraine as battles rage

Just Posted

A 16-year-old is facing more than a dozen charges following an investigation into multiple vehicles being damaged. RCMP image
RCMP carry out drug raids in Houston and Granisle

Briana Greer (left) in Terrace with her mother, Sheila Myshrall, who urgently needs a kidney transplant. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
Daughter hopes for ‘Christmas miracle’ as Terrace mom’s kidney fails

DP World crews hook up a ship to the new shore power capabilities on Dec. 12, which will reduce emissions by the equivalent of 6,500 passenger vehicles. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert leads in eco-friendly port operations with $7.2 million in new infrastructure

The Smithers Alpenhorn Man was vandalized. The horn was broken off at the mouthpiece recently. (Deb Meissner photo)
Vandals rip off horn from Alpenhorn Man statue in Smithers