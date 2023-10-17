FILE – Traffic is reflected in a rain covered car mirror as cars move through heavy rain in Vancouver, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. An atmospheric river packing “narrow bands of heavy precipitation” is forecast for parts of British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

FILE – Traffic is reflected in a rain covered car mirror as cars move through heavy rain in Vancouver, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. An atmospheric river packing “narrow bands of heavy precipitation” is forecast for parts of British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Wind, rain and potential flooding prompt warnings in B.C.

Areas that saw severe drought, wildfires could be at risk for flooding

Weather warnings have been issued across Vancouver Island and select inland communities amid overnight stormy conditions in B.C. that could bring flooding.

In advisories posted Tuesday, Environment Canada said its forecasting strong winds and heavy rainfall to parts of the B.C.’s coast, bringing with it atmospheric rivers – which are narrow bands of heavy precipitation.

Warnings are in effect for Howe Sound and inland Vancouver Island, where as much as 70 mm of rain is expected, as well as western Vancouver Island, where forecasts are predicting 180 to 200 mm of rain. Wind warnings are in effect for the Central Coast, Haida Gwaii and northern Vancouver Island.

The River Forecast Centre, which monitors forecasts and streamflows of waterways and rivers, issued advisories for: Clearwater, Blue River, Chase, Sicamous Revelstoke and Rogers Pass-area, Tofino and Gold River, Gibsons area, Sechelt and Squamish.

In a statement, the province warned that areas that saw severe drought and wildfires run risk of generating high surface water runoff and erosion due to a lack of vegetation, leading to a possibility of localized flooding and landslides – although widespread or severe impacts are not expected as part of this atmospheric river system.

British Columbians are being urged to prepare for possible flooding of low-lying areas by moving important valuables and equipment to higher ground, as well as clearing storm drains, eaves troughs and gutters.

As well, all are urged to have a grab-and-go bag in case of prompt evacuation and be prepared for rapid changes to water levels.

Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Colin Mochrie of ‘Whose Line’ brings HYPROV to B.C.

Just Posted

Members of the Gitxsan Huwilp Government march down Vancouver streets in protest of the RCMP’s C-IRG program (Gitxsan Photo Upload)
Gitxsan chiefs call for ban of RCMP Community-Industry Response Group

Dynamite Ad. (Lakes District Museum Society photo/Lakes District News)
Dynamite was delevoped in the 1860s

Piping is seen on the top of a receiving platform which will be connected to the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline terminus at the LNG Canada export terminal under construction, in Kitimat, B.C., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
RCMP dispute photojournalist’s B.C. pipeline protest arrest account

The Prince George main campus of the University of Northern BC. (Photo courtesy UNBC)
UNBC places second in annual Maclean’s rankings