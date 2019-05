Burns Lake resident Charlene Crider submitted photos of large trees lying on the ground on her property on the north side of Francois Lake, a few kilometres east of Colleymount, after high winds swept through the region on April 22. The force of the fall pulled out the roots of a large spruce tree and just barely missed a home and pump house. The wind, downing trees that fell onto power lines led to electricity cuts that affected almost 2,000 BC Hydro customers in the area. (Submitted photos)