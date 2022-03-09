The annual winter carnival at William Konkin Elementary was held on March 4, featuring a full day of activities. Things got going with a pancake breakfast, with help in the kitchen from the Burns Lake Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department. Next up, the students had a choice to go swimming in Vanderhoof, snowshoeing and sledding near the school, or curling and ice skating at the Lakeside Multiplex. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)