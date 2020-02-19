Winter carnival celebrated in Burns Lake

Hundreds of students at William Konkin Elementary school in Burns Lake filed into the gymnasium on Feb. 14 for a pancake breakfast supported by the Canadian Parents for French BC Yukon. After the breakfast students will be heading off to different carnival activities including: skating, curling, swimming, and cross-country skiing. And of course the friendly French snowman Bonhomme enjoyed the breakfast with the kids too. French immersion involves teaching subjects like history, geography, math and art in entirely in French and is geared towards developing bilingual students. French immersion remains popular province-wide, including in the northwest, and in Smithers some students have been put on waiting lists because of high demand from parents for spots in the program. The province’s first French immersion program began in 1968 at Alderson Elementary in Coquitlam with 32 kindergarten students. Today, there is close to 60,000 students in French immersion classes, representing about 9.5 per cent of B.C’s public school population. Over the last decade the number of immersion students has grown immensely. (Submitted photos)



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.