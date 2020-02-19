Winter carnival celebrated in Burns Lake

Hundreds of students at William Konkin Elementary school in Burns Lake filed into the gymnasium on Feb. 14 for a pancake breakfast supported by the Canadian Parents for French BC Yukon. After the breakfast students will be heading off to different carnival activities including: skating, curling, swimming, and cross-country skiing. And of course the friendly French snowman Bonhomme enjoyed the breakfast with the kids too. French immersion involves teaching subjects like history, geography, math and art in entirely in French and is geared towards developing bilingual students. French immersion remains popular province-wide, including in the northwest, and in Smithers some students have been put on waiting lists because of high demand from parents for spots in the program. The province’s first French immersion program began in 1968 at Alderson Elementary in Coquitlam with 32 kindergarten students. Today, there is close to 60,000 students in French immersion classes, representing about 9.5 per cent of B.C’s public school population. Over the last decade the number of immersion students has grown immensely. (Submitted photos)

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Trees Cannabis director fined $1.5M for selling marijuana

Just Posted

Young Burns Lake resident launches career

A young Burns Lake resident—very young—has launched his own book writing career.… Continue reading

Swiss trip first of many planned by local biathlon skier

Cole Bender credits father for his competitive development

Regional district director to continue the work of his father

Chris Newell now represents the Houston/Granisle rural area

Pipeline workers increase demand for local services

Approximately 120 workers staying in local accommodations

WOW Bulkley Valley Credit Union make great donation

The Bulkley Valley Credit Union recently donated $1800 to the WOW bus… Continue reading

VIDEO: 7 things you need to know about the 2020 B.C. budget

Surplus of $227 million with big spending on infrastructure and capital projects

Trees Cannabis director fined $1.5M for selling marijuana

Fine follows provincial crackdown on popular dispensary

World Cup skier from Okanagan dies suddenly at 19

Kuroda, who made his World Cup debut earlier this year, passed away suddenly Monday night.

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

What’s in a name? The story of Revelstoke’s Mt. Begbie

It’s likely the iconic peak had several Indigenous peoples’ names before settlers arrived

Budget 2020: B.C. Liberals blast ‘Netflix tax,’ lack of economic plan

ICBC rates still go up, except in election year, Shirley Bond says

Teen snowmobiler from Kelowna found after air force’s overnight search

The teen had been missing since just after 6 p.m. on Monday

Two law enforcement trucks ‘deliberately’ set on fire in northern B.C., RCMP say

Police say they have video evidence of a person in the area of the truck fires

Nanaimo man wins lotto, plans to buy $16,000 fridge

Curtis Wright a winner in Lotto 6/49 draw

Most Read