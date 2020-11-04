Witches, superheroes and fun characters descend upon Burns Lake for Halloween 2020

Burns Lake saw quite some festivity with Halloween. Right from ten in the morning till the end of the daytime trick or treating, kids accompanied by their often equally dressed-up parents or guardians, were seen roaming around the streets of Burns Lake, knocking on the doors of several stores for candy. Dressed in amazing costumes from fruits and fuzzy animals to superheroes and princesses, some with face paint on and others masked, while some others incorporating Covid masks in their costumes, the community made Halloween 2020 a success in Burns Lake. In the evening, Grassy Plains Hall held a Trunk or Treat Halloween celebration where not just people but car trunks were also decked up in the Halloween spirit. There was food and drinks and even prizes for best decorated trunk and costumes. The Southside Fire Hall put up fireworks towards the end of the evening to celebrate Halloween. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Grassy Plains Hall Facebook photo/Lakes District News)



