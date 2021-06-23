WKE bids farewell to principal, vice principal

William Konkin Elementary (WKE) school will bid adieu to their Principal and Vice Principal this school year.

Principal Natasha Toth and Vice Principal Cordell Ware are leaving WKE.

“The last day of school will be the closing of one day and the opening of another for Cordell and I as we will be leaving WKE in July to pursue different career opportunities. WKE has been a great school to work at and we will the miss the wonderful staff, students, and adventures that we have had at WKE. We both want to thank each child for all the warmth, the memories, and the learning that we have shared. A little bit of each of you will always be with us. To the parents, we say “thank you” for giving us the chance to be in your lives. It has been a wonderful and rewarding time for the both of us. Sincerely Natasha Toth & Cordell Ware,” said the duo in an address made to the parents.

Last week, School District 91 (SD 91) announced that Karie Evans, who is currently the Vice Principal for the Lach Klan School in Kitkala, BC will be joining WKE as the new Principal for the upcoming school year.

Evans, who has a Bachelor of Education from the University of Calgary and recently finished her Master of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of Lethbridge, will be visiting Burns Lake this week to meet with the community.

In the press release issued by the school district, Evans expressed her eagerness to make Burns Lake her home and to contribute to the community.

“I am especially excited to join the Eagles at WKE and am looking forward to meeting and working with students, teachers, staff, and families,” she said.

In the meantime, search for the vice principal will continue to fill the seat left vacant by Ware’s departure.

Ware, who undertook several activities for the WKE students and kept the community abreast of the various achievements of the students through social media, will be leaving for Vernon this July.

“Working alongside and learning from the students, parents, educational partners, and staff of WKE has been a true blessing over these last two years. Sadly, I will not be returning to WKE next fall as my wife and I are embarking on a new adventure in Vernon, BC,” he said, adding that he was grateful for his time with SD 91 over the past five and a half years.

“This is truly an amazing School District and an amazing school. The students here at WKE are so wonderful and I will miss them dearly. I am so proud of their efforts of kindness this year and their desire to learn. Mesiy everyone!”