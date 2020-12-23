WKE kids enjoying the snow

William Konkin Elementary school students have already started enjoying the snow over their playground and hill. Paige Adam, Jessica Chen, Lydia Bridge, Nicole Adam, Jayden Seminuk-Barnes, Kitai West were getting ready to slide down the snow slope while Rory Levick and Jade Abraham were seen jumping with joy over the snow. Hope Shumka, Jayden Seminuk-Barnes, Dre Abraham, Kitai West, Ellie Trottier, Phaedra Waddle, Airianna Bird and Starla Bird were all seen donning Christmas gear and enjoying in the knee-deep snow. (Submitted/Lakes District News)



