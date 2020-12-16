WKE kids ‘growing’ kindness

William Konkin Elementary (WKE) students are breezing through their Build Grow Share Kindness Project. Last week, the kids built several new wooden crates and moves the first batch of seedlings into their tower gardens. “Our wonderful Grade 7 and Kindergarten students completed more wooden crates and moved our seedlings of lettuce and spinach to our tower garden. All classes have been working so hard on this project of kindness. I am so proud of our students and their efforts to build, grow, and share kindness,” said Vice Principal Cordell Ware. (Submitted/Lakes District News)



