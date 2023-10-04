WKE orange shirt day assembly on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at William Konkain Elementary School in Burns Lake. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)

WKE Orange Shirt Day assembly

William Konkin Elementary School (WKE) held an assembly on Sept. 28 in recognition of Truth and Reconciliation Day. The students gathered in the auditorium and sang the national anthem of Canada and watched a video to learn more about Truth and Reconciliation day and why the whole week was honoured for Orange Shirt Day. “We are having a school-based assembly for Truth & Reconciliation,” said Principal of WKE Karie Evans. At the end of the assembly, students were given certificates which they earned from their class performances and merits. (Saddman Zaman photos/Lakes District News)

 

WKE orange shirt day assembly on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at William Konkain Elementary School in Burns Lake. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
WKE Orange Shirt Day assembly

