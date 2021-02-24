WKE students during winter carnival 2021. (Cordell Ware photo/Lakes District News)

WKE students enjoy Winter Carnival 2021 in Burns Lake

Last week, students of the William Konkin Elementary school in Burns Lake, were able to take part in fun winter activates this past week as part of their annual Winter Carnival. In different small groups, students enjoyed a range of activities such as snow painting, sledding, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, skating, indoor rock climbing, and a visit from BonHomme and Newsie. The WKE PAC provided lunches and hot chocolate for all students, Robert Currie and David Shumka delivered firewood for the fire pit, the Lakeside multiplex set aside some time slots for kids to enjoy the arena as well as the climbing wall. The school also has several volunteers to help out with the festivities. (Cordell Ware photo/Lakes District News)

