WKE students get their hands dirty at LINK garden

The William Konkin Elementary (WKE) students have been involved with the Link food bank over the past year. Last week the Grade 6 and 7 students helped out at the Link garden as well. “WKE started the kindness project and we have been the grateful recipients of all the vegetables, the boxes and now the birdhouses. To see the kids out there seeing them involved, there is a certain amount of ownership happening in the garden. We have really wanted to see this happen,” said Candice Little, the food bank manager. (Submitted/Lakes District News)