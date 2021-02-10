WKE. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

WKE’s annual book fair adds a virtual element

This fair to be the only book fair for the academic year

William Konkin Elementary School is hosting its annual book fair this February, both in person and virtually.

“The Scholastic Book Fair isn’t necessarily an ‘academic’ book fair; it does contain many high-interest nonfiction titles. It is indeed an annual event,” said Shawnese Trottier, the school librarian.

The annual book fair takes place twice a year with one held before Christmas and the other again in Spring however, this academic year due to COVID, this is the first and the only book fair being held.

“The fair was originally planned to take place in early December, but we decided to postpone as there had been some school Covid exposures in the recent past and attendance was very low – we thought that perhaps the fair wouldn’t be well attended,” she said.

While the school doesn’t do a book count of the books sold, they keep track of sales and the net sales for Dec. 2019 were $2,821.11. This year, apart from the in-person sale, the community will have the option to buy books online.

“We do have a smaller group right now of regular attendees, but the virtual fair is new, so I’m hopeful that with that addition it will be a success. My understanding is that the virtual fair option is not brand new, but this the first time we have offered it,” she said.

There is also a family night event today, Feb. 10, meant to encourage parents and guardians to see what’s offered at the fair and for them to help their children choose materials.

Apart from offering a virtual fair, the school will also be taking several COVID-19 precautions.

“In terms of COVID precautions, one step is to restrict student shopping. In past, it was open for all students at lunch time; this year, students can shop during their regular library class with me and can visit during one lunch period along with the other class in their cohort. Gadgets and school supplies will be stored behind plexiglass so that they are not handled by students. Further, parent visitors on Wednesday after school will be asked to wear a mask and there will be a capacity limit in the room,” said Trottier.

The fair which start on Feb. 8 will last until Feb. 11.

“We consider it to be both a fundraiser and a great literary event! Students absolutely love it,” she concluded.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Just Posted

Earlier in January, this dog was found at the Eighth Ave apartments and had gone over someone’s fence. (Burns Lake lost and found pets photo/Lakes District News)
Pet neglect problem persists in Burns Lake

A new Facebook group to find solutions for better dog bylaws emerges

RDBN. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
RDBN hoping to get an NDIT intern for 2021

The intern will be hired for the planning department

(North American Emergency Response Guidebook/Lakes District News)
Are the northen B.C. railways getting more dangerous for communities?

Friends of Wild Salmon’s petition demands independent risk assessment of the rail corridor

The number of annual deaths due to overdose, is expected to exceed the previous provincial record of 1,549 fatalities in 2018. (Metro creative stock photo/Lakes District News)
Drug overdose deaths — a massive crisis amidst the pandemic

27,067 potential overdose-related 9-1-1 calls received in 2020

WKE. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
WKE’s annual book fair adds a virtual element

This fair to be the only book fair for the academic year

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

Langley RCMP have issued at least two tickets to the Riverside Calvary Chapel in Langley for continuing to hold services despite public health orders. (Langley Advance Times file)
Injunction sought against Fraser Valley churches defying B.C. health orders

Churches in Langley and Chilliwack have continued to hold services.

Royal BC Museum CEO Jack Lohman is stepping down effective Feb. 12. (Don Denton/News Staff)
CEO steps down following allegations of systemic racism at Royal BC Museum

Conversation around racism sparked by resignation of Indigenous collections head in summer 2020

In Vancouver’s second anti-mask dispute in just four days, a man allegedly spat in the face of a store employee after refusing to wear a mask on Monday (Feb. 8). (Pixabay image)
Man allegedly spits in store employee’s face after refusing to wear mask: Vancouver police

This is the city’s second anti-mask dispute this week

Property owners are receiving declaration forms this month for the B.C. speculation and vacancy tax, but fewer than one out of 100 will actually have to pay. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. speculation and vacancy tax a big job with small returns

Declaration letters on the way for Nanaimo, Victoria, Kelowna

Lama Mugabo, a board member at the Hogan’s Alley Society, poses for a photograph at the remaining portion of Hogan’s Alley, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The historic black neighbourhood was demolished to make way for the construction of the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts in the early 1970s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Reclaiming Hogan’s Alley: Society pitches new life for historic Black Vancouver area

At the height of its vibrancy, the viaduct was an entertainment district attracting the likes of Sammy Davis Jr. and Ella Fitzgerald

Ryan Bentson filmed his experience at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Feb. 7, 2021. He was arrested and removed for not complying with the hospital’s mask mandate. (Ryan Bentson - Facebook)
Vernon man with double lung transplant arrested for not wearing mask in hospital

Face shields vs. masks: Double lung transplant recipient argues they’re the same

FILE – The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require negative COVID-19 test at land borders

Similar rules already in place for air travel

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Anti-masker accused of threatening employee with baton after stealing apple: Vancouver police

Officers say they found the suspect trying to break into a compound later that night

Most Read