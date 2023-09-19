A woman boards a transit bus through rear doors, in Vancouver, on Friday, March 20, 2020. New Westminster Police were called Sunday (Sept. 17) around 6:30 p.m. to 6th and Liverpool streets after reports of an assault on board a bus. Police say the victim, a woman, had minor injuries, but was in distress. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A woman boards a transit bus through rear doors, in Vancouver, on Friday, March 20, 2020. New Westminster Police were called Sunday (Sept. 17) around 6:30 p.m. to 6th and Liverpool streets after reports of an assault on board a bus. Police say the victim, a woman, had minor injuries, but was in distress. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Woman assaulted on Lower Mainland bus, police say

New Westminster Police say victim had minor injuries after being assaulted by ‘group of youths’

New Westminster Police are investigating after a woman reported being assaulted by a “group of youths” on a bus.

Police say they were called Sunday (Sept. 17) around 6:30 p.m. to 6th and Liverpool streets after reports of an assault on board a bus. Police say the victim, a woman, had minor injuries, but was in distress.

The group fled the scene before police arrived. Police did not provide descriptions of the suspects.

New Westminster Police is working with Metro Vancouver Transit Police, and now investigators are looking for witnesses.

“We believe there were transit users on board the bus who saw this assault and fled the area before police arrived. We’re asking those people to come forward to tell us about what they saw,” said Sgt. Andrew Leaver. People are asked to contact New Westminster Police at 604-525-5411 and reference file 15754.

Just last week, a man was punched in the face at the entrance of the New Westminster SkyTrain station.

READ MORE: Victim punched in the face in stranger assault at B.C. SkyTrain station

Police were called to the station on Sept. 15 after the victim called to say he was assaulted near the top of the escalator and stairs at the Eighth Street entrance. The man said he was punched in the face by another man, causing him to fall to the ground. The victim didn’t recognize the suspect.

Police described the victim as a 35-year-old man, with short, dark hair and a “medium skin tone.” He was wearing a black baseball cap, black sunglasses on top of his hat, a black T-shirt with “Philippines” written on the front, black pants and baby blue coloured socks.

